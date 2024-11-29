8 tips to combat pollution with Ayurvedic detox practices

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tips to combat pollution with Ayurvedic detox practices.

Pollution surrounds us in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and even the food we consume. Its effects on our health like respiratory problems, fatigue, and weakened immunity are hard to ignore. Luckily, Ayurveda, India's ancient healing science, provides natural, easy-to-follow remedies to cleanse your body and protect it from toxins. Here's how you can detoxify your body with simple Ayurvedic tips and tricks by Dr Monica B. Sood, Navjivan Health Service.

Easy Ayurvedic Tips to Detox Daily

Morning Cleansing Ritual

Begin your day by drinking some warm water mixed with lemon and honey or turmeric. The simple drink flushes out toxins that have accumulated during the night, and it also boosts your metabolism.

Oil Pulling for Oral Health

Swish a tablespoon of coconut or sesame oil in your mouth for 10 minutes before brushing your teeth. This will help to remove toxins from the mouth, improve gum health, and leave you revitalized.

Herbal Teas All Day Long

Drinking herbal tea made of Tulsi (holy basil), ginger, or fennel seeds helps clean the digestive system and promotes immunity. These herbs are natural detoxifiers and do an excellent job of counterbalancing the negative impact that air pollution has on the body.

Detoxifying Diet

Start taking foods such as bitter gourd, spinach, coriander, and Indian gooseberry (amla) in your diet. These ingredients clean the liver, purify the blood, and are full of antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress caused due to pollution.

Abhyanga (Self-Massage with Oils)

Daily self-massage with warm sesame oil improves blood circulation, stimulates lymphatic drainage and enhances the removal of toxins from your body.

Clean Lungs through Pranayama

Try breathing exercises like Kapalabhati (cleansing breath) and Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) to cleanse your respiratory system. Only 10 minutes a day can enhance your lung functions and mitigate the effects of harmful air pollution.

Spice Up Your Meals

Add spices such as turmeric, cumin, and black pepper to your foods. Turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory while cumin benefits digestion and black pepper enhances the assimilation of nutrients.

Detox Baths

Soak in a warm bath full of Epsom salts and neem leaves to cleanse your skin and draw out impurities. This Ayurvedic bath not only helps in detoxification but also gives you the added feel of being relaxed and rejuvenated.

Why Ayurveda for Detox?

Ayurveda's holistic approach tackles the problem at its root rather than symptoms. Its practices are gentle, natural, and seamlessly integrated into your daily life.

ALSO READ: What are the effects of air pollution on people living above 16th floor in high rise? Experts explain