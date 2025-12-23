8 real symptoms of anxiety your body uses to cry for help Anxiety isn’t only mental; your body shows real signs too. From palpitations and breathlessness to muscle ache and brain fog, here are eight symptoms backed by research. Recognise them early and don’t ignore your body’s cry for help.

New Delhi:

Anxiety is often dismissed as “just stress” or “nerves,” yet the body has a way of signalling deeper trouble. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “People with anxiety disorders typically experience physical tension and other behavioural and cognitive symptoms.”

Moreover, a review published in JAMA found that anxiety disorders “are associated with physical symptoms, such as palpitations, shortness of breath, and dizziness.” If you’re seeing unexplained physical signs like chest tightness or stomach upset, your body may be alerting you to something more than just a bad day.

8 real symptoms of anxiety your body uses to cry for help

1. Palpitations or pounding heart

Rapid or irregular heartbeats are among the top physical indicators of anxiety. A clinical article notes: “The most common symptom of a panic attack is heart palpitations, pounding heart, or accelerated heart rate.”

When this happens frequently, even without exertion or obvious triggers, it’s a signal not to ignore.

2. Shortness of breath or chest tightness

Feeling like you can’t catch your breath or that your chest is being squeezed? These are common anxiety-related symptoms, arising when the autonomic nervous system is triggered.

They may mimic a heart or lung issue, so if they recur, seek medical attention.

3. Muscle tension, aches or headaches

Chronic anxiety keeps muscles on constant alert. The medical summary for GAD notes patients often present with “vague or nonspecific somatic complaints, including … shortness of breath, palpitations, fatigability, headache, dizziness.”

If your neck, shoulders or back are consistently tight, stress might be the unseen culprit.

4. Digestive problems and stomach distress

Your gut is deeply entwined with your brain. One detailed review states: anxiety can influence the body in different ways, including the cardiovascular, urinary, digestive, and respiratory systems.

Look out for bloating, cramps, nausea or frequent bathroom trips that seem out of place.

5. Sleep disturbance or fatigue

When the body remains in a heightened “alert” state due to anxiety, restful sleep becomes elusive. Tiredness despite sleeping enough is a classic sign. The Harvard Health article explains how the autonomic nervous system’s overdrive disrupts rest.

6. Dizziness, light-headedness or trembling

Shaky hands, light-headed spells or tremors often surface when anxiety triggers the fight-or-flight response. The meta-analysis review lists “a rapid heart rate, fast breathing … trembling or shaking” as physical symptoms of anxiety.

7. Sweating, hot flashes or chills

Sudden temperature changes, unexplained sweating or chills are the body’s stress-response system at play. Anxiety prompts vasoconstriction/vasodilation and other physical reactions.

8. Difficulty concentrating, memory lapses or brain fog

Anxiety isn’t only felt in the body; it hampers the mind, too. One recent study found that “physical and mental health emerged as the most influential factors in predicting the severity of anxiety symptoms.”

If your mind seems foggy, distracted or unable to focus, check whether anxiety might be at the root.

Your body doesn’t just tolerate anxiety; it speaks through it. From palpitations and digestive upset to tension and foggy concentration, these signs are your system’s way of saying: “I’m under pressure”.

If you recognise one or more of these symptoms, especially when they cluster, it’s time to consult a professional. Anxiety disorders are treatable, and early action pays off. Treat your body’s signals as warnings, not weaknesses, and act before resistance turns into regret.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

Also read: This one simple habit can cut your diabetes risk in half! Doctor explains how