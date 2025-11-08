This one simple habit can cut your diabetes risk in half! Doctor explains how Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj explains how losing even 5–10% of your body weight can halve your diabetes risk. From belly fat and insulin resistance to simple diet and lifestyle changes, here’s how sustainable weight management protects your pancreas and prevents Type 2 diabetes.

New Delhi:

India's struggle with Type-2 diabetes has reached staggering proportions: more than 101 million adults were found to be living with it, as stated in the latest ICMR–INDIAB study. However, what is often missed is that close to half of the cases are preventable. The key, experts say, lies not in medication alone but in something far simpler: sustainable weight management.

“Even a small drop in weight can make a big difference,” says Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, World Record Holder Dietitian and Weight Management Expert. “Losing just 5–10% of one’s total body weight improves insulin sensitivity, stabilises blood sugar levels, and reduces the risk of developing diabetes by up to 50%.”

Why belly fat is the biggest red flag

Not all weight gain is equal. The fat that gathers around the abdomen, known as visceral fat, is the most dangerous kind. It surrounds internal organs and interferes with insulin’s ability to regulate blood sugar. Over time, this insulin resistance becomes the first step towards diabetes.

Dr Bhardwaj explains, “Excess abdominal fat triggers inflammation in the body, which worsens hormonal imbalance. The pancreas has to overwork, eventually leading to high blood sugar and diabetes.”

The sustainable way to lose weight (and keep it off)

Crash diets and extreme fasting don’t help in the long run; they destabilise blood sugar further. Instead, Dr Bhardwaj recommends a high-fibre, low-carb diet rich in lean proteins, healthy fats, and low-glycaemic foods. “This stabilises energy levels throughout the day and helps the body use glucose more efficiently,” she says.

Pair that with regular exercise. You can go for a mix of moderate walks and short bursts of strength training, and the results multiply. Exercise improves glucose metabolism, reduces belly fat, and helps the body maintain stable insulin levels.

Why sleep and stress matter as much as diet

A late-night binge or sleepless week can undo days of clean eating. “When you sleep less or live in constant stress, your cortisol levels rise, pushing your blood sugar up,” warns Dr Bhardwaj. Poor sleep also increases cravings for sugary, high-fat foods, creating a cycle that fuels insulin resistance.

The fix? Prioritise rest and mental calm as much as physical movement. Meditation, yoga, or even short digital detoxes help stabilise appetite-regulating hormones and keep metabolism in balance. Prevention is truly the best medicine

For those with prediabetes or a family history of the disease, the stakes are even higher. Maintaining a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 and keeping waist circumference in check can significantly delay or prevent diabetes .India is projected to have the world’s largest diabetic population by 2045, making weight management not just a choice, but a public health necessity.

As Dr Bhardwaj puts it, “A fit body isn’t just about appearance, it protects your pancreas, slows its ageing, and keeps your hormones working as they should.”

