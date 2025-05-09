6 essential health check-ups that every mother shouldn't miss Prioritise your health, mom! Know which are the 6 essential health check-ups every mother should have. Regular screenings can help prevent health issues and ensure overall well-being.

New Delhi:

Mothers are the backbone of their families, balancing jobs, running homes, and raising children. Their personal life frequently suffers in the chaos of everyday responsibilities, and their health often tends to take a backseat. However, making routine health screenings a priority is essential for their families' stability and health as well as for their own well-being.

According to Dr Ranjana Becon, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, early disease detection through preventive care enables timely action and improved results. Hence, women must undergo some essential health screenings regularly to take care of themselves, regardless of age or how healthy they feel.

1. Pap smear and HPV test

Early detection makes cervical cancer one of the most preventable cancers. Pap tests should be started by age 21 and should be done every three years by women, or every five years if they are combined with an HPV test after age 30. Mothers who have had children have an equal risk of developing cervical cancer.

2. Sexually transmitted disease (STD) test

STDs are generally symptomless, which means they can be transmitted to a partner or, if pregnant, an unborn child. Sexual health checks should begin the moment you become sexually active. Even if you are not sexually active, it is necessary to discuss STDs and pregnancy prevention with your healthcare provider.

3. Breast cancer screening

Mammograms are essential for early breast cancer detection. Depending on risk factors, women should begin screening between the ages of 40 and 50. Regular health checks should also include clinical breast exams and monthly self-examinations.

4. Diabetes screening

Diabetes screenings should begin at the age of 35 and be repeated every three years if there are no risk factors for diabetes. In cases such as family history, obesity, having high blood pressure, or having a history of heart disease, you must be screened sooner or more frequently.

5. Bone density scan

Women are more likely to develop osteoporosis as they become older, especially after menopause. Mothers over the age of 50, or younger if they have risk factors such as a family history or a low body weight, should get a bone density scan to monitor bone health and avoid fractures.

6. Blood sugar and cholesterol test

High blood pressure and increased cholesterol levels may cause no symptoms until significant damage has occurred. Regular monitoring can help avoid heart disease, which is the leading cause of mortality among women. Mothers, particularly those over 35 or with a family history of heart disease, should get examined annually.

Recognising the significance of regular health check-ups is a powerful act of self-love and empowerment. These health tests are more than just formalities; they are important tools that can detect possible problems early, allowing for faster treatment and better outcomes.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Basil leaves are beneficial in stone, diabetes and stomach diseases, know ways to consume