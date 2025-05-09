Basil leaves are beneficial in stone, diabetes and stomach diseases, know ways to consume Know the healing power of basil leaves! Rich in antioxidants, basil can help manage diabetes, kidney stones, and stomach issues. Learn how to incorporate basil into your diet for better health.

New Delhi:

In Hinduism, the Tulsi plant is worshipped as a goddess. You will find Tulsi in most homes. According to religious beliefs, offering water to Tulsi in the morning bestows the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Tulsi is a plant in itself that provides countless benefits. Tulsi is used in the treatment of many diseases in Ayurveda. Let us know which diseases you can avoid by consuming Tulsi leaves at home.

According to Acharya Balkrishna, many diseases are cured with Tulsi leaves. Its leaves have immunity power which protects you from fever, heart diseases, stomach pain, malaria and bacterial infection.

In which diseases is Tulsi effective?

Beneficial for the brain: Tulsi has such properties that help calm the brain, increase efficiency, relieve headaches, head lice and nits, and night blindness. For this, eat 4-5 Tulsi leaves with water every day. You can also apply the juice of Tulsi leaves on your head.

Tulsi has such properties that help calm the brain, increase efficiency, relieve headaches, head lice and nits, and night blindness. For this, eat 4-5 Tulsi leaves with water every day. You can also apply the juice of Tulsi leaves on your head. Relief from ear and toothache: If children or adults have earache, applying basil leaf juice provides relief. To get instant relief from earache, grind 8-10 basil leaves and put 2 to 3 drops of the juice extracted from it in the ear. If there is a toothache, chew basil and black pepper. This will be beneficial.

If children or adults have earache, applying basil leaf juice provides relief. To get instant relief from earache, grind 8-10 basil leaves and put 2 to 3 drops of the juice extracted from it in the ear. If there is a toothache, chew basil and black pepper. This will be beneficial. Basil is effective in stomach diseases: If you want to get rid of diarrhoea, stomach cramps, constipation, jaundice, stones, or pain after delivery, then consume basil leaves. To avoid diarrhoea and stones, grind 10 basil leaves and 1 gram of cumin and mix them in honey and consume it. To cure indigestion, grind basil with salt and take it 3 to 4 times a day.

If you want to get rid of diarrhoea, stomach cramps, constipation, jaundice, stones, or pain after delivery, then consume basil leaves. To avoid diarrhoea and stones, grind 10 basil leaves and 1 gram of cumin and mix them in honey and consume it. To cure indigestion, grind basil with salt and take it 3 to 4 times a day. Beneficial for skin: Basil is beneficial in making your face glowing and treating white spots, mouth ulcers, blackness, pimples, boils, etc. For this, you have to make a paste by mixing basil leaves with 1 lemon. Apply it on the face and wash it after drying.

Basil is beneficial in making your face glowing and treating white spots, mouth ulcers, blackness, pimples, boils, etc. For this, you have to make a paste by mixing basil leaves with 1 lemon. Apply it on the face and wash it after drying. Increases immunity: Tulsi protects against malaria, typhoid, fever, ringworm, itching, and menstrual irregularities. Mix basil leaves with black pepper, make a decoction and drink it to get relief from malaria, typhoid and fever. You can apply its paste for ringworm and itching. You can use basil seeds during menstruation. Diabetes, cholesterol, asthma and colds can be controlled by eating basil leaves daily.

Tulsi protects against malaria, typhoid, fever, ringworm, itching, and menstrual irregularities. Mix basil leaves with black pepper, make a decoction and drink it to get relief from malaria, typhoid and fever. You can apply its paste for ringworm and itching. You can use basil seeds during menstruation. Diabetes, cholesterol, asthma and colds can be controlled by eating basil leaves daily. Helpful in healing wounds: Tulsi is also beneficial in case of injury. Even Tulsi leaves are used in case of snake bites. In case of snakebite, Tulsi roots are ground and a paste is applied on the bitten area. This provides relief from pain. If the patient has become unconscious, Tulsi juice is applied in the nose.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

