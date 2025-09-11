From feeling hungry at night to sugar cravings: 4 subtle signs of low blood sugar that should not be ignored Low blood sugar doesn’t always show obvious symptoms. From night-time hunger and sudden sugar cravings to mood swings and dizziness, here are four subtle signs of hypoglycaemia you should not ignore. Learn why recognising these early can help prevent complications.

Low blood sugar, or hypoglycaemia, is often connected with individuals with diabetes, but can also happen to others. If your body isn't receiving sufficient glucose, its fuel source, even mundane things feel more challenging than normal.

The catch? The signs aren't always apparent. Take a look at four lesser-known signs of low blood sugar:

4 subtle signs of low blood sugar that should not be ignored

1. Hunger at bedtime

Waking up in the dead of night with hunger pangs could be more than late-night snacking behaviour. When your blood sugar level falls during sleep, hunger is triggered to balance the level again. This can disrupt sleep and make you feel drowsy in the morning if left unaddressed.

2. Sugar cravings

Randomly craving carb foods or sweets may be your body's attempt to request an instant glucose rush. Sure, having the desire for dessert every now and then is fine, but constant, overwhelming cravings can mean your blood sugar levels are dipping too frequently.

3. Mood swings and irritability

Feeling abnormally cranky, nervous, or irritable? Low blood sugar influences your brain directly, as it depends on glucose to work optimally. When you catch yourself lashing out at others or experiencing sudden bouts of irritability, it can be attributed to unstable sugar levels.

4. Dizziness and lack of concentration

When blood sugar drops, your brain doesn't receive the gas it requires, causing dizziness and trouble concentrating. This may manifest as having trouble concentrating at work or school, or feeling dizzy when you rise quickly.

Why paying attention matters

To ignore these subtle symptoms is dangerous. Minor changes in lifestyle, such as eating balanced meals, taking regular snacks, and controlling the level of sugar, can keep things under control.

Low blood sugar doesn't always herald itself with theatrics. Occasionally, it's the little, mundane cues: late-night hunger, random sweet cravings, mood swings, or difficulty concentrating, that tip you off to what's happening. Keeping an eye out for those clues and consulting with a doctor sooner rather than later can help you stay healthier and avoid larger complications in the long run.

