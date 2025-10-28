4 common myths about mammograms that could be risking your health Many women skip or delay mammograms because of common myths — fears of radiation, pain, or false results. In reality, mammograms are safe, quick, and remain the most reliable way to detect breast cancer early. This article debunks four widespread myths that might be putting your health at risk.

New Delhi:

Breast cancer is a leading health concern for women in India, and detecting it early is key to successful treatment. Despite plenty of information available, many women still hesitate to get mammograms because of a common misunderstanding.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most common myths around mammograms, misconceptions that could put lives at risk if they go unchallenged.

Myth 1: “I’m too young to need a mammogram.”

According to Dr Nita S. Nair, Lead Consultant, Breast Surgery & Robotic Surgery, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, it’s a common misconception that breast cancer only affects older women. Around the world, many women under 40 are being diagnosed with breast cancer; they often present in advanced stages due to delayed testing. Mammography is crucial for women who have a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors. The key thing to remember is that mammograms aren’t about age; they’re about being aware, informed, and proactive about your health.

Myth 2: “Mammograms are painful and harmful.”

The brief compression during a mammogram might not be pleasant, but it only lasts a few moments, and it’s what allows doctors to get the clearest possible images.

Today’s mammography technology has come a long way. Modern digital and 3D machines are faster, more precise, and designed to make the process as comfortable as possible. A little momentary discomfort is a small trade-off for the reassurance that comes with knowing you’re taking care of your health and possibly protecting your life.

Myth 3: “If I do self-examinations, I don’t need a mammogram.”

Checking one’s own breasts is very important, as it helps to stay tuned to the body and notice when something feels different. However, self-exams alone aren’t enough. Many breast cancers start as small changes, such as small lumps or clusters of calcium deposits that can’t be felt by hand. A mammogram can spot these early signs long before they’re noticeable, sometimes up to two years sooner. One should think of self-exams as a way of staying alert and mammograms as the tool that sees what your hands can’t. Together, they give the best protection.

Myth 4: “Mammograms are only needed if symptoms appear”

Waiting for symptoms such as a lump, nipple discharge, or changes in the skin can mean the disease has already progressed. The true purpose of mammography is to detect breast cancer early, before any visible or physical signs develop.

Regular screening is done for a person who feels completely healthy. Detecting cancer early not only increases the chances of successful treatment but often makes it possible to use less aggressive approaches, including breast-conserving surgeries and, in some cases, advanced techniques such as robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy (RNSM).

A mammogram is a vital step in taking care of one’s health. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a reminder to move beyond symbols and focus on what truly matters: early detection and informed choices.

Waiting for symptoms can be dangerous. Regular screenings and open conversations with healthcare providers save lives. When it comes to breast cancer, catching it early makes all the difference.

ALSO READ: Women’s breast health: Safe self-screening methods you should know