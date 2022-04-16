10 Calcium rich food items that are good for your bones

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FALLSHEALING calcium-rich food items

Calcium is a nutrient vital for every living organism. It is the most important mineral that is required for bone health and helps in the growth, development and maintenance of the body. Bones and teeth are 99 per cent calcium. It plays the main role in muscle movement and cardiovascular function.

Daily, one should consume at least 1000mg of calcium as it keeps you healthy for a long time. With time many people start to lose their bone strength because their bodies lack calcium and as a result, their bone density also lowers. It is suggested by the doctors to take a proper calcium-rich diet. Many people get their calcium from food items in a natural way, while some opt to get calcium supplements to fulfil their requirements.

To maintain your bone heath you need these food items which are rich in calcium.

Yoghurt - It is one of the best sources of protein. Low-fat yoghurt is known to have the highest amount of calcium.

Sardines and salmon are loaded with calcium.

Cheese - Most types of cheese are considered an excellent source of calcium, especially parmesan cheese.

Seeds like sesame, and chia - Seeds are the best known to give instant energy to the body. Not only these seeds are rich in calcium alongside healthy fats and protein.

Almonds - A cup full of almonds is also known as the best provider of 385mg of calcium.

Green vegetables - Greens such as broccoli, turnip leaves, watercress, and kale are extremely rich in calcium value and are healthy.

Figs - A type of dry fruit which has the most amount of calcium in it among all dry fruits.

Milk - It is considered one of the best calcium sources available. However, it lacks vitamin D which is known for the absorption of calcium.

Soy milk - if you are lactose intolerant, then it is suggested to go for soy milk which provides calcium along with protein and vitamin D.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.