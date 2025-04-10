Woman dies as drunk man crashes car into pole in Gurugram The driver suffered injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His medical examination revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol while driving.

Gurugram accident: A tragic incident occurred on Thursday morning when a man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed his car into a pole on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, killing a woman who was travelling with him, police said.

As per the police, the driver sustained injuries in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. A medical examination confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

How did the accident happen?

Kartik, a resident of Faridabad, and his female friend Manisha, who hails from Madangir in Delhi, had visited a club in Gurugram on Wednesday night to attend a party. According to reports, while Kartik and Manisha were returning around 5:30 am on Thursday, their car crashed into a pole near Gwal Pahari after an animal suddenly appeared on the road.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed both the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Manisha dead, they said.

Kartik was under the influence of alcohol

Assistant Sub-Inspector Jogendra Kumar stated that during Kartik's medical examination at the hospital, it was confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. Both families have been notified about the incident.

Police added that the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, and an FIR has been registered against Kartik at the DLF Phase 1 police station.

(With PTI inputs)

