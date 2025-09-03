Tree falls on school vehicle in Panchkula amid heavy rain, injuries feared It has been raining heavily since Tuesday in Panchkula and Ambala. Panchkula had 57.5 mm of rain during the past 24 hours.

Panchkula:

Amid heavy rains in Haryana's Panchkula, a tree collapsed onto a vehicle carrying school children on Wednesday. Several injuries are feared. Authorities and rescue teams have rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.

Heavy rain again lashes Haryana

A fresh spell of heavy rain lashed several parts of Haryana, leaving swollen rivers to inundate vast areas and disrupt daily life. Chandigarh, the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, also recorded incessant showers.

According to the Met department, Ambala was the worst hit with 105.6 mm of rain in the past 24 hours till 8:30 am Wednesday. Panchkula received 57.5 mm, Karnal 27.8 mm, Narnaul 21 mm, Hisar 11.5 mm, Rohtak 10 mm, Sirsa 12 mm, and Faridabad 5 mm. Chandigarh recorded 63.6 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Schools closed in Panchkula

As a safety measure, authorities in Haryana ordered the closure of schools in Ambala and Panchkula districts on Wednesday, with several other rain-hit areas also following suit. Since Tuesday, both Ambala and Panchkula have been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall. In Ambala, the downpour has resulted in waterlogging across multiple areas, while rising water levels were reported in the Ghaggar, Markanda, and Tangri rivers. In Sonipat, rainfall led to water accumulation in certain localities, disrupting the smooth flow of traffic on several roads, including sections of the National Highway.

Incessant rains over the past few days have led to an increase in the water levels of some rivers, including the Yamuna, prompting Haryana authorities to open the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district.

