Incessant rainfall continues to wreak havoc across north India, leaving several states grappling with submerged roads, flood alerts and widespread destruction. Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) have also witnessed rising floodwaters, inundating homes and disrupting daily life. Authorities have warned of further risks with nearby barrages continuing to release excess water. The water level of the Yamuna river is likely to reach 206.90 metres today, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in its forecast. In Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, multiple cloudbursts over the past few days have triggered a series of flash floods that have resulted in several deaths while many remain missing. The situation in Punjab is equally grim with reports claiming around 30 deaths and thousands displaced as the state endures what has been described as the "worst flood in recent history."

