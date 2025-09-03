Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. IMD weather alert updates: Gurugram waterlogged, red alert for parts of Punjab, J-K, Uttarakhand

  Live IMD weather alert updates: Gurugram waterlogged, red alert for parts of Punjab, J-K, Uttarakhand

IMD weather alert today LIVE: North India is in the grip of devastating floods caused by relentless rainfall and cloudbursts in several regions. Delhi-NCR has also been hit hard, with authorities warning of more flooding as water continues to be released from barrages.

IMD weather alert today LIVE Updates.
IMD weather alert today LIVE Updates. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Incessant rainfall continues to wreak havoc across north India, leaving several states grappling with submerged roads, flood alerts and widespread destruction. Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) have also witnessed rising floodwaters, inundating homes and disrupting daily life. Authorities have warned of further risks with nearby barrages continuing to release excess water. The water level of the Yamuna river is likely to reach 206.90 metres today, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in its forecast. In Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, multiple cloudbursts over the past few days have triggered a series of flash floods that have resulted in several deaths while many remain missing. The situation in Punjab is equally grim with reports claiming around 30 deaths and thousands displaced as the state endures what has been described as the "worst flood in recent history." 

Stay tuned for real-time rain updates, Delhi traffic conditions, Noida weather today, Gurugram rain news, and school closures across the country.

Live updates :IMD weather alert

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:52 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi floods: Yamuna water enters Madanpur Khadar, residents shifted to safer places

    In Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, rising water from the Yamuna River has entered the locality which prompted authorities to evacuate residents. People are being shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure amid the looming flood threat.

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Punjab rains: All 23 districts declared flood-affected

    According to the latest bulletin, all 23 districts of Punjab have been declared flood-affected. A total of 1,400 villages have been impacted, leaving as many as 3,54,626 people affected so far.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K rains: Water level rises in Kashmir rivers, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

    In Srinagar, visuals from the Doodhganga Nallah show rising water levels as rainfall continues across the Kashmir Valley. The increase in discharge has led to swollen rivers and streams, prompting authorities to shut down the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Himachal Pradesh landslide: Death count in Sundernagar climbs to six

    The death toll in Himachal Pradesh's Sundernagar landslide has risen to six after three more bodies were recovered. Confirming the development, Amar Negi, SDM Sundernagar, Mandi, said rescue teams continued operations in the affected area to locate missing persons. Authorities are maintaining strict vigilance as the region remains vulnerable to further landslides due to ongoing rainfall.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Himachal Pradesh reels under heavy rain; highways, roads shut and schools closed

    Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life across Himachal Pradesh, throwing daily activities into disarray. The downpour forced the suspension of rail services, while six national highways and over 1,300 roads were closed to traffic. Authorities also announced the closure of schools as a precautionary measure amid the adverse weather conditions.

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Uttarakhand weather alert: Heavy rain warning in Dehradun, Nainital; schools closed in 5 districts

    The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. According to the forecast, these regions are likely to witness intense to very heavy showers. Meanwhile, authorities have declared a holiday today in five districts, including Chamoli, Champawat, and Nainital, as a precautionary measure amid the adverse weather conditions.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Punjab weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Pathankot, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, others

    Punjab continues to battle the impact of relentless rain and flooding with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in several districts. The warning covers Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, and Nawashahr. Meanwhile, the rest of the state, including the capital city Chandigarh, remains under an orange alert for heavy rain. 

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Haryana govt extends financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to flood-hit Punjab, J-K

    The Haryana government released financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir while expressing solidarity with the people of the two states bearing the brunt of the calamity caused by heavy rains. The aid released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund is aimed at providing immediate succour to the affected families and to strengthen the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in both states.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Weather updates LIVE: Punjab University declares 'zero week' from Sept 1-7 amid floods

    Amid the ongoing floods and heavy rainfall in Punjab, the University of Punjab has declared a "zero week" from September 1 to 7, 2025. During this period, the university will remain closed for all students, teachers and staff members. Academic activities and regular classes are scheduled to resume from September 8.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Weather today LIVE: IMD warns of heavy rain in Noida, Ghaziabad and nearby districts

    The Meteorological Centre in Lucknow has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad. According to the warning, Gautam Buddh Nagar is likely to experience very heavy rain while neighbouring Ghaziabad is also expected to witness intense showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as weather conditions may worsen.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi floods: Yamuna flows above danger mark at Loha Pul, residents in low-lying areas relocated

    Drone visuals from Loha Pul in Delhi show the Yamuna River flowing above the danger mark after relentless rainfall in the region. Anticipating the risk of flooding, authorities have moved residents from low-lying areas to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K weather update: Schools and colleges in Kashmir closed today amid heavy rains

    Amid inclement weather conditions, all schools and colleges across the Kashmir division will remain closed today. The order was issued by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff. Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation as heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in the region.

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Haryana weather update: Light rain in several parts of Karnal city | VIDEO

    Light rainfall was reported in several parts of Haryana's Karnal city today. Several areas in the state are experiencing floods in the state. As a precautionary measure, schools have been ordered to remain closed in some affected areas.

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    10 rescued after heavy rain inundates Delhi village

    More than 10 people were rescued from Jharoda Kalan village in Delhi's Najafgarh area after parts of the locality were inundated following heavy rain on Tuesday, officials said. "Information was received that some residents were stranded in knee-deep water in Jharoda Kalan. Multiple teams, including that of Delhi Police, were rushed to the spot and those stranded were safely evacuated," a senior police officer said.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi floods: Yamuna crosses danger mark, residents in low-lying areas moved to relief camps

    The rising Yamuna River has crossed the danger level after continuous rainfall in Delhi. It has also forced authorities to take precautionary measures. Residents of low-lying areas have been relocated to relief camps established near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 to ensure their safety. Officials are closely monitoring the situation as the swollen river poses a threat of further flooding in nearby areas.

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Sep 03, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi-NCR weather LIVE: IMD predicts moderate rainfall for today

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies and moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR today. According to official data, the national capital has already received 963.4 millimetres of rainfall till August 31 this year. On September 1, Delhi recorded 37.8 mm of rain, followed by another 16 mm on Tuesday, pushing the total rainfall beyond the 1,000 mm mark for the season.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Weather Forecast Weather Forecast Today Rains Delhi NCR Rains IMD Alert Live Updates
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\