Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred amid row over IPS Y Puran Kumar's suicide Rohtak’s SP Narendra Bijarniya has been removed from his position and replaced by Surendra Singh Bhoria following the tragic death of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, the former Inspector General (IG) of Rohtak Range.

New Delhi:

The 8-page suicide note: Allegations of mental harassment

Investigating officers have recovered an eight-page suicide note and a written will from the officer’s residence. In the note, Puran Kumar reportedly accused 10 senior officers- including those of DGP, ADGP, and SP rank- of subjecting him to continuous mental harassment. He claimed he was being deliberately targeted and humiliated by colleagues and superiors within the police hierarchy. While Chandigarh Police has not officially disclosed the names mentioned in the note, sources suggest the contents may be linked to the corruption case in Rohtak- an investigation originally initiated by Puran Kumar himself. The allegations of harassment and professional isolation appear to have intensified after his transfer, which severely affected his mental well-being.