Y Puran Kumar death case: Chandigarh Police constitutes six-member SIT 'suicide' of IPS officer A 'final note', recovered after the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, named "senior officers" from the state and carried details of "mental harassment and humiliation" he allegedly faced over the past few years.

The Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IGP Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, to investigate the alleged suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, a case was filed against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya after Anmeet P Kumar, IAS officer and wife of the late Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar, lodged a complaint accusing the two officials of abetting her husband's suicide.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide and 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, at Sector 11 Police Station in Chandigarh, against those named in the deceased’s final note. "An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note. Further investigations is underway," Chandigarh police said in a brief statement.

Wife alleges dilution in FIR sections

Amneet wrote a letter to Chandigarh SSP, accusing the police of diluting charges and omitting key accused names in the FIR registered on October 9 in his husband's suicide. Amneet demanded that the FIR be amended to include the names of Haryana DGP and Rohtak SP, whom she identified as responsible for driving her husband to take his own life.

The IAS officer has reiterated her demand, seeking the immediate arrest of the officials named in her complaint filed under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

Suicide note highlights caste-based discrimination and mental harassment

Puran Kumar left behind an eight-page typed and signed suicide note in which he detailed instances of continuous caste-based discrimination, sustained mental harassment, and public humiliation inflicted by certain senior Haryana officers over the past five years — circumstances he reportedly found intolerable.

Kumar had recently been appointed as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak. Prior to this, he served as the Inspector General of the Rohtak Range before being transferred to Sunaria.

His bureaucrat wife filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police in this regard on Thursday. Following this, an FIR was filed in the case.

"While the official narrative suggests suicide, my soul cries for justice as a wife witnessing years of systematic humiliation, harassment, and persecution inflicted upon my husband by senior officials. My husband's pain was not hidden and is explanatory from the numerous complaints filed by him, which he has referred to in his suicide note, endured caste-based discrimination," Amneet alleged in her complaint.

