Haryana cop suicide: Y Puran Kumar’s wife alleges dilution in FIR sections, seeks clear mention of accused The IAS officer has reiterated her demand, seeking immediate arrest of the officials named in her complaint filed under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

Chandigarh:

Amneet P Kumar, IAS officer and wife of deceased Haryana IPS Y Puran Kumar, on Friday wrote a letter to Chandigarh SSP, accusing the police of diluting charges and omitting key accused names in the FIR registered on October 9 in his husband’s suicide.

Amneet demanded that the FIR be amended to include the names of Haryana DGP and Rohtak SP, whom she identified as responsible for driving her husband to take his own life.

Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh residence in Sector 11 on Tuesday.

Amneet writes to Chandigarh SSP

Amneet also sought the addition of Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, saying weaker provisions were used in the FIR. She further requested certified copies of two “final notes” allegedly recovered from the deceased—one found in his pocket and another from his archive—which she said have not been shared with her for verification.

Amneet P Kumar was in Japan as a part of a delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. She rushed back to India soon after being informed about the incident.

Suicide note highlights caste-based discrimination and mental harassment

Puran Kumar left behind an eight-page typed and signed suicide note in which he detailed instances of continuous caste-based discrimination, sustained mental harassment and public humiliation inflicted by certain senior Haryana officers over the past five years — circumstances he reportedly found intolerable.

Kumar had recently been appointed as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak. Prior to this, he served as the Inspector General of the Rohtak Range before being transferred to Sunaria.

His bureaucrat wife filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police in this regard on Thursday. Following this, an FIR was filed in the case.

"While official narrative suggests suicide, my soul cries for justice as a wife witnessing years of systematic humiliation, harassment, and persecution inflicted upon my husband by senior officials. My husband's pain was not hidden and is explanatory from the numerous complaints filed by him, which he has referred to in his suicide note, endured caste-based discrimination," Amneet alleged in her complaint.