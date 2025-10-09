Y Puran Kumar suicide case: Police register case against two top cops, including Haryana DGP Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday. His body, with a gunshot wound, was found in a room in the basement of the Sector 11 house.

Chandigarh:

A case has been filed against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya after Anmeet P Kumar, IAS officer and wife of the late Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar, lodged a complaint accusing the two officials of abetting her husband's suicide, SSP of Chandigarh Police confirmed on Thursday.

Case against abetment of suicide

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide and 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, at Sector 11 Police Station in Chandigarh, against those named in the deceased’s final note. "An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note. Further investigations is underway," Chandigarh police said in a brief statement.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, which named "senior officers" from the state and detailed "mental harassment and humiliation" he allegedly faced over the past few years.

Allegations made by Y Puran Kumar against the IPS and IAS officers in his suicide note:

Shatrujit Kapoor, DGP, Haryana: Shatrujit Kapoor received his salary arrears effective January 1, 2015, but when I demanded them on a fair basis, he publicly humiliated me in front of the then Home Minister Anil Vij and Additional Chief Secretary, Home, TVSN Prasad, and, in protest, had my arrears withheld. Allegations of filing false complaints and imposing additional conditions for official accommodation and a government vehicle.

Sanjay Kumar, ADGP: Publicly humiliating and making false allegations.

Pankaj Nain, IGP: Mentally harassing me and conspiring to tamper with my APR report by making false allegations. As part of this conspiracy, he filed and circulated false complaints against me.

Kala Ramachandran, IPS: Conspiracy to harass based on false complaints.

Sandeep Khirwar, IPS: After my transfer from the post of Joint Commissioner of Police in Gurugram, he conspired to file false cases against me. Sandeep Khirwar is the main conspirator in this case.

Sibash Kaviraj, IPS: Complainant in false complaints during my posting in Gurugram.

Manoj Yadav, former DGP: Allegation of initiating caste-based discrimination and mental harassment after I visited a temple at a police station in Ambala.

PK Aggarwal, former DGP: He was my batchmate but was involved in continuously discriminatory caste-based mental harassment against me.

TVS N Prasad, IAS: My batchmates were involved in discriminatory caste-based mental harassment against me.

Rajiv Arora, IAS, former Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Government: I was denied leave to see my father for the last time. As a result, I was unable to meet him for the last time before his death. This was the biggest pain in my life.

ADGP Amitabh Dhillon: Malicious action was taken against me for seeking RTI information. My savings from my salary were declared as suspicious cash entries in government records.

