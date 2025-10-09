Haryana CM Saini meets family of Y Puran Kumar; kin demand FIR against IAS, IPS officers named in suicide note Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday. His body, with a gunshot wound, was found in a room in the basement of the Sector 11 house.

Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini met with the family of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide in Chandigarh. During the meeting, the bereaved family submitted a written memorandum outlining a series of demands to the state government.

The 52-year-old cop, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector 11 house on Tuesday.

Family demands FIR against IAS, IPS officers

The family has demanded the immediate registration of FIRs and suspension of the IAS and IPS officers named in Puran Kumar's eight-page suicide note. They also urged the government to provide them with lifetime security, citing fear for their safety due to the involvement of influential bureaucrats in the case.

The family stated in their written demand letter that this case involves influential IAS and IPS officers of the Haryana government, and therefore, they are in danger of their lives and should be provided lifetime security by the Haryana government.

In their letter, the family described Puran Kumar as an exceptional officer of the Haryana Police and a strong representative of the Scheduled Caste community within the state administration. They called for strict and swift action, expressing disappointment that no FIR has yet been registered, despite both the suicide note and a written complaint being submitted to the Chandigarh Police.

The family further demanded that a case be registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, alleging that the Chandigarh Police are under bureaucratic pressure and not acting independently.

Kumar's wife, IAS officer Avneet P Kumar, said that she suspects that this powerful lobby of IAS and IPS officers may defame her family and attempt to implicate her in a departmental case. Consequently, the Haryana government should take immediate action against the officers involved in this case.

8-page suicide note alleges mental harassment

Investigating officers have recovered an eight-page suicide note and a written will from the officer's residence. In the note, Puran Kumar reportedly accused 10 senior officers- including those of DGP, ADGP, and SP rank- of subjecting him to continuous mental harassment. He claimed he was being deliberately targeted and humiliated by colleagues and superiors within the police hierarchy.

While Chandigarh Police has not officially disclosed the names mentioned in the note, sources suggest the contents may be linked to the corruption case in Rohtak- an investigation originally initiated by Puran Kumar himself. The allegations of harassment and professional isolation appear to have intensified after his transfer, which severely affected his mental well-being.

