Haryana IPS Y Puran Kumar suicide: Corruption angle under lens after gunman's big claims Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh home. The 52-year-old 2001 batch officer was known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers and seniority, and other issues.

The sudden death of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Haryana cadre, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Y Puran Kumar, has raised many questions. Why did the senior IPS officer take his own life? Was he under stress, or was there something else? As the investigation progresses, a new twist has emerged, raising suspicions that corruption-related issues may have played a role in his decision. On Tuesday, Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh home. His body was found in a room at the basement of the house with a gunshot wound.

The 52-year-old 2001 batch officer, known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers and seniority and other issues, had recently been posted as inspector general, Police Training Centre (PTC), in Sunaria, Rohtak. Kumar was earlier posted as Rohtak Range IG and had recently been transferred as IG, PTC, Sunaria.

Corruption case against Kumar's gunman

According to the sources, a corruption case was registered against head constable Sushil Kumar, the gunman of Puran Kumar. During police custody, While in police custody, Sushil Kumar admitted that he had demanded the monthly bribe at the behest of the IPS officer.



Two days ago, an FIR was filed at the Urban Estate police station in Rohtak against Sushil Kumar, accusing him of demanding a bribe from a liquor businessman. According to Rohtak police sources, Sushil had asked for a monthly bribe of Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh from the businessman. He was arrested after an audio clip related to the case was recovered.

During interrogation, Sushil named Puran Kumar. On Tuesday evening, the Rohtak police presented Sushil in court and sent him to jail in judicial custody.

Punishment transfer

On September 29, the government transferred Puran Kumar from his post as IG of Rohtak Range to IG of the Police Training College (PTC), Sunaria. This transfer was seen within the police department as a form of punishment.

According to the Chandigarh police, a "Will" and "Final Note" was also recovered and seized from the scene along with other evidences. The note, according to sources, runs into nine pages.

