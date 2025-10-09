Haryana top cop suicide: Y Puran Kumar's bureaucrat wife cites 'harassment' by seniors, seeks FIR In his eight-page typed and signed suicide note, Kumar described ongoing blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment and public humiliation by certain senior Haryana officers over the past five years, which he found unbearable.

Chandigarh:

Amneet P Kumar, wife of Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar, on Wednesday alleged that his husband’s death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers. Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday. His body, with a gunshot wound, was found in a room in the basement of the Sector 11 house.

Amneet, who is herself a bureaucrat, filed a complaint with Chandigarh Police, seeking an FIR against a senior police officer of Rohtak and a top-ranking official under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

She also sought the immediate arrest of the officials allegedly involved in the crime.

Amneet P Kumar was in Japan as a part of a delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. She rushed back to India soon after being informed about the incident.

"(I) submit this complaint for the registration of an FIR...regarding the harassment and abetment caused by the said persons to the extent of resulting in the death of my husband," PTI quoted her as saying in the complaint.

Suicide note highlights caste-based discrimination and mental harassment

According to sources, cited by PTI, in his alleged eight-page typed and signed suicide note, Kumar described ongoing blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment and public humiliation by certain senior Haryana officers over the past five years, which he found unbearable.

Puran Kumar, known for actively addressing issues related to officers' rights, seniority, and other concerns, was recently assigned as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak.

Previously, he served as the Rohtak Range IG before being transferred to Sunaria.

"While official narrative suggests suicide, my soul cries for justice as a wife witnessing years of systematic humiliation, harassment, and persecution inflicted upon my husband by senior officials. My husband's pain was not hidden and is explanatory from the numerous complaints filed by him, which he has referred to in his suicide note, endured caste-based discrimination," Amneet alleged in her complaint.

Wife alleges conspiracy to implicate husband in fake case

Amneet claimed that her husband was targeted in a conspiracy led by a senior official. She said Kumar had warned her that false evidence was being prepared to implicate him in a baseless bribery case.

The case involves a liquor contractor who accused head constable Sushil Kumar from Rohtak of demanding a bribe in Puran Kumar’s name. The head constable was arrested on Monday. Amneet alleged, "My husband was being implicated in the said case by fabricating the evidence against him, which pushed him to his final anguish."

According to Amneet, Puran Kumar tried to raise the matter with a top-ranking police officer, but the officer dismissed the conversation. She added that Kumar also contacted another senior official, who deliberately ignored his calls.