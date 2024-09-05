Ranjit Singh Chautala, Haryana minister, resigns from Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet after being denied ticket

Follow us on Image Source : X Ranjit Singh Chautala

Haryana Assembly elections: Haryana Cabinet Minister Chaudhary Ranjit Singh Chautala resigned from the post of Cabinet Minister. Ranjit Singh Chautala was upset with the BJP for not giving him a ticket from Rania Assembly. BJP high command has dropped nine sitting MLAs from its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana elections.

BJP has fielded Shishpal Kamboj from Rania seat.

'I will contest election from Rania Assembly at any cost'

In a statement, Chautala said, "I will contest election from Rania Assembly at any cost. BJP had offered me to contest the election from Dabwali but I refused. I will show my strength by doing a road show. I may contest from some other party or as an independent candidate, but I will definitely contest."

BJP Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa resigns

Earlier, BJP Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa resigned from the primary membership of the party. He was also denied a ticket for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls. Napa, in a letter to state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli, shortly after the BJP put out the first list of 67 candidates for the polls, said he was quitting the party and resigning from its primary membership.

From Ratia, the party has fielded former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Duggal had been denied re-nomination from the Sirsa parliamentary constituency after former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who had joined BJP ahead of the LS polls, was given the ticket.

Tanwar, however, lost to Congress veteran Kumari Selja. In its first list released on Wednesday, the BJP fielded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is the sitting MLA from Karnal, from the Ladwa seat, and rewarded several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets.

BJP's list of candidates for Haryana

Ruling BJP on Wednesday (September 4) fielded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat, shifting him from Karnal, and rewarded several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets as it released the first list of 67 candidates for the elections to the 90-member assembly.

Members of some of the prominent political families also find their names in the list released a day before the nomination process starts, with the party trying to accommodate many senior leaders as well.

Also Read: Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa resigns day after party releases candidates list

Also Read: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates for Haryana polls, CM Saini to contest from Ladwa l FULL LIST