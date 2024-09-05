Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa resigns day after party releases candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : LAKSHMAN NAPA (X) BJP Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: A day after the announcement of a list of party candidates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa resigned from the primary membership of the party today (September 5).

Darshan Giri Maharaj resigns

Meanwhile, a leader from Haryana's Hisar Darshan Giri Maharaj also resigned from the party on Thursday.

Image Source : INDIA TVBJP leader from Hisar Darshan Giri Maharaj also resigned from BJP.

Karan Dev Kamboj leaves BJP

Haryana BJP OBC Morcha state president and former minister Karan Dev Kamboj also resigned from all posts of BJP. Kamboj is not happy after denying a ticket from the Indri assembly seat. He said that my next decision will be based on what my supporters will decide.

Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana: Karan Dev Kamboj resigned from all posts of BJP.

BJP's list of candidates for Haryana

Ruling BJP on Wednesday (September 4) fielded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat, shifting him from Karnal, and rewarded several recent entrants to the party with poll tickets as it released the first list of 67 candidates for the elections to the 90-member assembly.

Members of some of the prominent political families also find their names in the list released a day before the nomination process starts, with the party trying to accommodate many senior leaders as well.

8 women candidates names announced in BJP list

Eight women also figure in the first list of candidates. More than half of BJP's 41 MLAs in the state have been renominated. Former Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, who is the party's national secretary, has been fielded from Badli while veteran party leader Anil Vij will seek re-election from his Ambala Cantt stronghold.

Devender Singh Babli, who switched over to the BJP from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) a few days ago, as well as Sanjay Kablana and Shruti Choudhry, who joined the ruling party recently, will contest from the Tohana, Beri and Tosham seats, respectively.

Shruti is the granddaughter of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and the daughter of senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry. Also, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Aarti Singh Rao will contest from Ateli.

A few of Rao Inderjit's loyalists have also been rewarded with tickets from south Haryana. Former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi has been re-nominated from his Adampur constituency. Bhavya is the son of senior BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

In Karnal, which is currently represented in the Assembly by Chief Minister Saini, the BJP has fielded senior leader Jagmohan Anand who is considered close to Union Minister and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Ladwa, where the chief minister will contest, falls in the Kurukshetra district from where 54-year-old Saini remained an MP from 2019-2024. Senior BJP leader and ex-minister Capt Abhimanyu has been fielded from the Narnaund seat.

Notably, OP Dhankar and Capt Abhimanyu were ministers during the BJP's first term in Haryana from 2014-2019, but both lost the 2019 polls. Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar has been fielded from the Israna (SC) seat.