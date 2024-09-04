BJP releases first list of 67 candidates for Haryana polls, CM Saini to contest from Ladwa l FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with BJP leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its first of 67 candidates list for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. State Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from the Ladwa constituency, while senior party leader Anil Vij from the Ambala Cantt seat. The BJP changed the constituency of the chief minister Saini as he currently represents the Karnal Assembly seat, which he won in a bypoll in June this year. The former Haryana Home Minister Vij retained a ticket from his seat - the Ambala Cantonment, a seat he registered victory three successive times since 2009.

The ruling party named eight women in the first list of 67 candidates.

Former Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar was fielded from Badli and Devender Singh Babli, Sanjay Kablana and Shruti Choudhry, who joined the BJP recently, will contest from the Tohana, Beri and Tosham seats, respectively.

BJP names eight women in the candidate list

Shakti Rani Sharma from Kalka

Santosh Sarwan from Mulana (SC)

Kamlesh Dhanda from Kalayat

Sunita Duggal from Ratia (SC)

Shruti Choudhry from Tosham

Manju Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

Renu Dabla from Kalanaur (SC)

Kumari Arti Singh Rao from Ateli

Union Minister's daughter gets ticket

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter Arti Singh Rao will contest from Ateli. The names of Capt Abhimanyu, Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi, and former MP Sunita Duggal are also on the list.

Prominent names in BJP's first list for Haryana Assembly elections

The other prominent names the list carries are - Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Sunita Duggal from Ratia (SC), Captain Abhimanyu from Narnaund, Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, Shruti Choudhry from Tosham and Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli.

Union Minister and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "A list of 67 candidates has been issued today. CM Nayab Singh Saini will contest from Ladwa. Seats have been allocated to almost all senior candidates. I think nominations will begin tomorrow and will continue till 12th September. The remaining seats will be cleared too and the list will be released in a few days."

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was in an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana for over four years from October 2019 till March 2024, when the BJP snapped ties with the party.

The 90-member Haryana assembly will go to polls in a single phase on October 5 and the results will be announced on October 8.

