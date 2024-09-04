Haryana polls: BJP changes CM Nayab Singh Saini's seat from Karnal to Ladwa | Check candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Assembly polls: CM Nayab Singh Saini will be contesting from the Ladwa constituency.

Haryana assembly polls: The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections and fielded chief minister Nayab Singh Saini from the Ladwa seat. The BJP has also fielded Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt, Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula, Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, and Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna, among other key candidates.

CM Saini's assembly seat changed

As per the BJP's list, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be contesting from the Ladwa constituency. Notably, CM Saini, who was an MP from Kurukshetra until he replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Haryana chief minister in March this year, currently represents the Karnal Assembly seat, which he won in a bypoll in June. This time, the BJP changed his assembly seat from karnal to Ladwa.

Some of the other key candidates that have been given an opportunity to represent the BJP in the Haryana Assembly election include, former BJP MP Sunita Duggal from Ratia, former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, and Aarti Singh, daughter of Union Minister of Planning, Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh, from Ateli.

It is important to note that the names of these candidates were discussed and finalised in a BJP meeting chaired by the party's national president, JP Nadda on August 29. Apart from Nadda, PM Modi, Amit Shah and other members of the BJP's Central Election Committee were also present.

Haryana Assembly poll details

As per the EC announcement, the elections in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8 together with Jammu & Kashmir assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, the Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance also released the first list of 19 candidates for the upcoming polls in Haryana and fielded former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, from where he is a sitting MLA.