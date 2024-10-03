'Bharosa dil se, BJP phir se...': PM Modi's message to Haryana on last day of campaigning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: At the end of the campaign for the Haryana assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence in BJP's hat-trick in the state. Exuding confidence, PM Modi said that the people of Haryana will once again extend their support to the BJP, stating that the patriotic citizens of the state will never embrace the divisive and negative politics of the Congress.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "The campaign for Haryana assembly elections will end in some time from now. I have travelled all over the state in the last few days. Seeing the enthusiasm of the people, I am sure that the people of Haryana are going to give their blessings to BJP again. The patriotic people of Haryana will never accept the divisive and negative politics of Congress."

Highlighting the work done by the BJP government in the state, PM Modi said that in the last ten years, his party worked continuously to make the lives of the people of Haryana prosperous. "We have given priority to the welfare of all sections. Be it farmers, youth, women, development of villages and cities, we have left no stone unturned. We have brought Haryana out of the era of Congress's scams and riots," he said.

PM Modi attacks Congress

Attacking Congress, he said that the people of Haryana understand that Congress represents a guarantee of corruption, casteism, communalism, and nepotism.

Launching a scathing attack, the Prime Minister took a jibe at the father-son duo of Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Hooda, cliing that the "core agenda of the father-son duo in politics is purely selfish." He further described Congress as a "syndicate of brokers and son-in-law". " People are also seeing the failure of Congress governments from Himachal to Karnataka. Congress policies destroy people, so the people of Haryana do not want Congress at all," he added.

"The people of Haryana know that Congress can never give a stable government. The people of Haryana are seeing how Congress leaders are fighting among themselves. This is the situation when they are in the opposition. The people of Haryana are also hurt by the fact that the whole of Haryana is being insulted at the behest of two special families sitting in Delhi and Haryana," PM Modi said.

'Bharosa Dil Se, BJP Phir Se'

He further remarked that Congress leaders have revealed their intentions by making statements about ending reservations. "The backward and Dalit community of Haryana is already angry with the Congress for failing to prevent caste-based violence. Therefore, people have made up their minds to give harsh punishment to Congress again. Only one voice is coming from every street of Haryana - Bharosa Dil Se, BJP Phir Se Trust from the heart, BJP again)," he said.

The Prime Minister urged the people of Haryana to give their blessings to the BJP again and choose a government that makes efforts towards strengthening India. "Today the eyes of the whole world are on India. The world is looking towards India with a lot of hope and expectation. In such a situation, it becomes very important that the people of Haryana choose a government that makes efforts towards strengthening India. Congress can never make the country strong. That is why I request my voters in Haryana to give their blessings to BJP again," he added.

