Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ashok Tanwar rejoined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Haryana.

In a major setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, its leader Ashok Tanwar has left the party and rejoined the Congress on Thursday. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda welcomed Tanwar back into the party by presenting him with the party's stole in the presence of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

