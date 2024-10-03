Kumari Selja meets Sonia Gandhi on last day of election campaign in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kumari Selja with Priyanka Gandhi

Haryana Assembly elections: On the last day of the assembly election campaign in Haryana, Kumari Selja met senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. This meeting is considered important because even after Kumari Selja started campaigning, her resentment with former CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda does not seem to be decreasing.

What was discussed between the two leaders is not known. However, it is believed that Sonia Gandhi must have assured Selja to stay united and get an important role in the future. Voting will be held in the state on October 5.

According to reports, Kumari Selja has alleged that in the ticket distribution in the assembly elections, the camp of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda has got prominence. She also stayed away from campaigning for about two weeks. However, after the intervention of Mallikarjun Kharge, Selja campaigned. Recently, Rahul Gandhi made both Kumari Selja and Bhupendra Singh Hooda shake hands and gave messages of unity.

Selja vs Hooda

Earlier it was reported that Hooda, the de facto face of the Congress’ campaign in the state, had the maximum say in the allocation of tickets, cornering as many as 72 tickets for his loyalists out of the 90 candidates fielded by the party in the state.

On the other side, Selja, known as Hooda’s rival in the Congress, could manage just nine tickets for her supporters and failed to corner a ticket for her close aide Dr Ajay Chaudhary from Narnaund in Hisar district despite declaring him as the candidate on September 11.