Haryana elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, RSS in Nuh, says 'they are destroying constitution'

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public rally in Nuh, Haryana attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying they are destroying the constitution. He asserted that Congress is fighting an ideological war against the RSS and the BJP.

"We took out a yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and wherever BJP opened 'nafrat ka bazaar' (shop of hate), we set up 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'. We talk about love and unity, they spread hate and try to break the country," Gandhi said at the poll rally.

On one side there is an ideology of destroying the Constitution, on the other side ideology of the Constitution, he said adding Congress is fighting an ideological war.

Rahul visits rural family in Sonipat village

Earlier, Ghandi, while campaigning in Haryana, had food with a rural family after making a brief halt at a village in Sonipat district. According to a minute-long video shared by the party on Tuesday, Gandhi, accompanied by Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia, is welcomed by the women of the house who sing traditional welcome songs.

Congress sources said that Gandhi visited the house of a poor family at Barwasni village. According to the video, the food is cooked on a mud 'chulha' as women prepare 'rotis' and vegetables.

Meanwhile, Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8.

