Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Haryana elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, RSS in Nuh, says 'they are destroying constitution'

Haryana elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, RSS in Nuh, says 'they are destroying constitution'

On the last of the campaigning for the Haryana Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed poll events to woo voters in the state where the grand old party is eyeing to wrest power from the BJP.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Nuh (Haryana) Updated on: October 03, 2024 13:51 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public rally in Nuh, Haryana attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying they are destroying the constitution. He asserted that Congress is fighting an ideological war against the RSS and the BJP.

"We took out a yatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and wherever BJP opened 'nafrat ka bazaar' (shop of hate), we set up 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'. We talk about love and unity, they spread hate and try to break the country," Gandhi said at the poll rally.

On one side there is an ideology of destroying the Constitution, on the other side ideology of the Constitution, he said adding Congress is fighting an ideological war.

Rahul visits rural family in Sonipat village

Earlier, Ghandi, while campaigning in Haryana, had food with a rural family after making a brief halt at a village in Sonipat district. According to a minute-long video shared by the party on Tuesday, Gandhi, accompanied by Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia, is welcomed by the women of the house who sing traditional welcome songs.

Congress sources said that Gandhi visited the house of a poor family at Barwasni village. According to the video, the food is cooked on a mud 'chulha' as women prepare 'rotis' and vegetables.

Meanwhile, Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8. 

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Kumari Selja meets Sonia Gandhi on last day of election campaign in Haryana

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement