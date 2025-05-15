Man held in Haryana's Panipat for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan The accused was in contact with some people in Pakistan and was supplying sensitive information to them.

Chandigarh:

The Haryana Police has arrested a suspected spy from the Panipat district for allegedly sharing sensitive information with some individuals in Pakistan, officials said. The suspected spy, Nauman Ilahi (24), was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the police, the 24-year-old is from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and has been working as a private security guard in the district.

Nauman Ilahi was in contact with Pakistani nationals

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia, who is also holding an additional charge as Panipat SP, said, "....(Ilahi) was in contact with some people in Pakistan and was supplying sensitive information to them."

When asked who Illahi was in touch with, Punia said, "These things are part of investigations. We have seized his mobile phone, and further investigation is ongoing."

Illahi's arrest comes at a time when Haryana is on high alert following the recent military standoff between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

India-Pakistan conflict

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all firing and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries to the brink of full-scale war.

This arrest comes close on the heels of another incident in which Punjab Police said they have arrested two persons, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

