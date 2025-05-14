What happened at Kirana Hills? Connecting the dots of a recent incident around Pakistan's nuclear facility The decision-makers in Rawalpindi must have given heed to the recent incident, assuming that even their nuclear facilities may come under Indian targets. The strike on Sargodha is expected to have busted Pakistan's nuclear bluff.

New Delhi:

Following Indian strikes on Sargodha air base, social media is abuzz with speculations that Pakistan's nuclear facilities sustained some damage, resulting in a nuclear radiation. The locals claim to have seen smoke rising near the Kirana Hills, the reason for which is yet to be ascertained by credible sources. Speaking to India TV, defence expert Lt Gen AK Bhatt, who has also served as DGMO, quoted open sources to emphasise the significance of the Kirana Hills, saying that it hosts 8 to 10 tunnels, with some portion of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal stored there.

India denies targeting Kirana Hills

Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, in a press conference, denied reports that claimed India targeted Kirana Hills, saying, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation. We did not know about it. And we have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there."

What if underground bunkers in Kirana Hills are targeted?

The distance between Sargodha Air Base and the Kirana Hills is about 18 to 20 kilometres. If the entrances of underground storage bunkers are closed, the expert said Pakistan would find it difficult to take its nuclear arsenal out, including fissile material and warheads.

India's successful attack on Sargodha establishes the fact that none of Pakistan's air bases are beyond India's reach

Was a US plane, used for assessing nuclear radiation, spotted near Kirana Hills?

The speculation was fuelled by reports that the US aircraft B350 AMS, which is only deployed for radiation assessment when there are doubts of nuclear leakage. However, the presence of an American plane is neither authenticated by Pakistan nor by India, and not even by the US.

The expert added that the aircraft may either be deployed to ascertain a nuclear fallout or for a common reconnaissance. The B350AMS aircraft is used for accessing radiation leaks, and it is equipped with gamma ray sensors.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the plane deployed to assess nuclear radiation belonged to the US or was the one given by the US to Pakistan in 2010. When asked about the presence of the plane, the US government has not given a concrete statement.

What was the Egyptian plane doing in Pakistani airspace?

Another plane belonging to Egypt, EGY1916, broke into the picture, and it is reported to have carried Boron. It is claimed that compounds of Boron were brought in the plane, sourced from the deltas of the Nile River.

Boron is a chemical which absorbs neutrons and arrests nuclear radiation, according to open source. Moreover, during emergency situations, Boron Carbide is also used to control nuclear reactors.

Notably, in April 1986, to slow down the nuclear fissure reaction during Chernobyl leakage, similar chemicals were used.

What did India achieve by targeting Sargodha?

India's successful attack on Sargodha establishes the fact that none of Pakistan's air bases are beyond India's reach. However, it has nothing to do with Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.

Nonetheless, decision-makers in Rawalpindi must have given heed to the recent incident, assuming that even their nuclear facilities may come under Indian targets. The strike on Sargodha is expected to have busted Pakistan's nuclear bluff.