Sexual harassment case: Haryana Police probe against Jind SP after female constable’s letter surfaced

The Haryana Police on Sunday (October 27) informed that they have initiated an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Jind SP Sumit Kumar after a purported letter by a female constable detailing her ordeal surfaced online. According to the information released, a fact-finding inquiry has been launched, and a detailed report will be submitted soon.

"A fact-finding inquiry has been initiated. The matter is under investigation," Hisar Range Additional DGP M. Ravi Kiran said, adding that the accused himself requested a thorough investigation into the matter.

Significantly, Fatehabad Superintendent of Police Astha Modi has been tasked with conducting the investigation and submitting the report to the department.

About the incident

A letter, purportedly written by a female constable and addressed to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, revealed disturbing allegations against the Jind SP. The constable, posted in the district, alleged sexual harassment by the senior official, and claimed that two female police personnel in the district support the officer involved.

She further stated that if no action is taken, she would be left with no choice but to take her own life. Notably, the letter detailing the ordeal is reportedly signed by seven female cops.

Vinesh Phogat demands punishment for guilty

Moreover, in the aftermath, wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat demanded punishment for those guilty. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Julana MLA said she has little hope that "the Haryana government or the Centre will do justice to these women of Haryana Police."

"Their voices may either have been suppressed or are being suppressed every day... But just as every section of society supported us, we and the entire society are also with them. The culprits should be punished," she stated.

(With inputs from PTI)