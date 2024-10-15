Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
  4. Gurugram: Youth gets obscene video call from woman on Instagram, loses Rs 1.20 lakh in extortion

The man lost Rs 1.20 lakh in a cyber-crime after which he reported the incident to the police in Gurugram. The police registered a case in connection with the matter.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Gurugram Published on: October 15, 2024 20:43 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A youth became a victim of cybercrime in Haryana’s Gurugram where a woman made an obscene video call and recorded the act, the police said on Tuesday (October 15). The woman later demanded extortion money threatening to defame him by uploading the video on social media, the police added. According to the complaint filed by the youth identified as Harish Madhwani, a resident of the city, he received a video call on Instagram on September 30 in which the caller showed an obscene video and recorded the call that lasted for 10 to 15 seconds.

"Soon after making my video, they said that they would share it with all my followers. Under pressure, I made payments of Rs 1.20 lakh through different transactions," Madhwani said in his complaint to the police.

The police registered an FIR after receiving the complaint at cyber-crime police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Monday. A senior cyber police officer said that they are trying to identify the accused and they will be arrested soon.

(With PTI inputs)

