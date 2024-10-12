Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
Seven people, including three women, die after their vehicle falls into canal in Haryana's Kaithal

Nine people onboard the car were travelling to Baba Rajpuri Mela organised on Dussehra when the accident took place.

Updated on: October 12, 2024 13:20 IST
road accident kaithal
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, seven people lost their lives on Saturday after their vehicle fell into the canal in Kaithal, Haryana. Nine people, including 8 of a family were in the car during the time of the accident. Providing details of the incident, the police officials said that nine people, including eight members of a family, were in the car.

They were heading towards the Baba Rajpuri Mela organised on Dussehra when the tragic incident took place. Furthermore, the officials added that the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle and subsequently it plunged into the canal near Mundri village.

While the driver was rescued, seven occupants of the car died. The police said that a child named Komal (12) was still missing and efforts were on to trace him. All the people in the vehicle were from Deeg village in Kaithal. The deceased were identified as Satwinder (50), Chameli (65), Teejo (45), Fiza (16), Vandana (10), Riya (10) and Ramandeep (6).

(With PTI Inputs)

