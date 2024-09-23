Haryana CM Saini slams Congress for talking about 'kharchi-parchi', assures to give jobs on basis of merit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday slammed the Congress for talking about the 'kharchi-parchi' (corruption and favouritism) system, which was 'prevalent' during its rule, in job recruitment and assured the voters of the state his government would provide jobs based solely on merit.

In an X post, the Chief Minister said, "For the past few days, Congress candidates and Hooda supporters have been trading your future in the name of "parchi-kharchi" (corruption and favouritism). Seeing their mentality makes me both sad and angry. Today, Congress is running on an agenda of bribery, scams, and auctioning jobs."

'Giving jobs based on merit first last priority of my government'

"Those who never promoted merit and qualification within their own party, how will they implement merit in administration and government? Friends, it is not just your future that is being auctioned in the Congress shop but your qualifications, your hard work, and your parents' dreams are also being auctioned. If you have to sell your land again, mortgage your mother's jewellery and then run around some leader, relative, close one and middlemen, this is an insult to your self-respect and your ability.

"The bid Congress is making is not just for jobs but for you as well. There is no guarantee that the one selling jobs today for 50 votes or 5 lakhs won't sell it tomorrow for 60 votes or 70 lakhs to someone else.

Friends, I want to tell you just one thing: "Those who couldn’t be loyal to their own, how can they be loyal to you?" If jobs are given based on merit, it might not be today, but your turn will come. But if jobs start being sold through "parchi-kharchi," the path will be closed forever. I assure you that giving jobs based on merit, without "parchi-kharchi," will be the first and last priority of my government, and I will continue to uphold this," he added.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting will be held on October 8.

