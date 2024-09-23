Mayawati attacks Congress over Kumari Selija 'upset' reports: 'Remembers Dalits in bad times...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati

India politics: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati criticised the Congress and other caste-based political entities for their treatment of Dalit leaders. Giving an example of the current situation in Haryana, the BSF chief said that Congress tends to remember Dalits only during difficult times, implying that the party neglects their concerns when in a stronger position.

In an X post, the BSP chief said, "The political events that have occurred in the country so far prove that especially Congress and other caste-based parties tend to remember the need to place Dalits in prominent positions such as Chief Minister and organisation leaders for some time during their bad days."

"However, these parties mostly sideline them during their good days, replacing them with casteist people in those positions, as we are currently witnessing in Haryana," she said.

'Dalit leaders must reject casteist parties'

In an apparent reference to Kumari Selja, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati urged Dalit leaders who feel insulted by their treatment to draw inspiration from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's legacy and distance themselves from such parties. She emphasised the importance of striving for the dignity and self-respect of their community, recalling that Baba Saheb resigned from his position as Central Law Minister to uphold the dignity of marginalised sections of society.

"The Dalit leaders who are facing such humiliation should take inspiration from their saviour, Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and should separate themselves from such parties. They should also step forward to keep their community away from these parties in the future. This is because the highly revered Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar resigned from his position as the Union Law Minister for the sake of self-respect and self-esteem of the weaker sections of the country," she said.

Mayawati also addressed concerns over Congress and other caste-based parties' historical opposition to reservations for Dalits, referencing recent comments by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the potential ending of reservations. She cautioned the community to remain vigilant against what she termed "anti-Constitution, anti-reservation, and anti-SC, ST, OBC sentiments" from such political entities.

"Congress and other caste-based parties have always been against their reservations. Rahul Gandhi even announced abroad the intention to abolish them. The community should definitely remain cautious of such anti-constitutional, anti-reservation, and anti-SC, ST, and OBC parties," she added.

Infighting in Haryana Congress

It is pertinent to mention that there are various reports of infighting in Congress with Kumari Selja's camp accusing of step-motherly treatment. The differences between veteran leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the party's prominent Dalit face, Kumari Selja, have become quite evident. With less than two weeks remaining until the crucial polls, reports indicate that Selja is distancing herself from the campaign, raising concerns about her role and the party's unity ahead of the elections.

Notably, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja are considered to be rivals in Haryana politics.

Kumari Selja herself wanted to contest from Uklana but the party did not give her a ticket. The party was ready to give her nephew Harsh a ticket from Uklana but the Congress leader did not agree to this.

Amid reports of Selija being 'upset', former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has invited her to join the BJP. Selja's position within the Congress remains uncertain as her lack of participation raises questions about her future in the party.

Khattar’s remarks came in response to growing concerns about internal rifts within the Haryana Congress, particularly following Selja’s absence from critical events, including the party's manifesto launch led by national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

