Kumari Selja to join Congress poll campaign in Haryana from September 26, says Surjewala amid rift buzz

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Amid reports of rift within Congress ahead of Haryana elections, party leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that Sirsa MP Kumari Selja will join the party's poll campaign in the state starting from September 26.

There was speculation of a rift between the Sirsa MP and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. There were rumours that Selja might leave the party or distance herself from the campaign due to differences with the senior leadership over ticket distribution.

Kumari Selja to Congress poll campaign

"MP and elder sister Kumari Selja will also address a public meeting in Narwana on 26 at 12 noon and campaign for Congress. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji, Congress will fight, win and make the dreams of Haryana come true," said Surjewala in an X post.

Rumors of infighting in Haryana Congress

Congress veteran and prominent Dalit leader Selja's absence from key Congress events and her 'silence' have triggered speculation of a rift. As per the reports, Selja has been 'upset' over the party high command’s decision to give her rival Bhupinder Hooda a free hand in ticket distribution.

It is pertinent to mention that there are various reports of infighting in Congress with Kumari Selja's camp accusing of step-motherly treatment. With less than two weeks remaining until the crucial polls, reports indicate that Selja is distancing herself from the campaign, raising concerns about her role and the party's unity ahead of the elections.

Kumari Selja herself wanted to contest from Uklana but the party did not give her a ticket. The party was ready to give her nephew Harsh a ticket from Uklana but the Congress leader did not agree to this.

Amid reports of Selija being 'upset', former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has invited her to join the BJP. Selja's position within the Congress remains uncertain as her lack of participation raises questions about her future in the party.

Khattar’s remarks came in response to growing concerns about internal rifts within the Haryana Congress, particularly following Selja’s absence from critical events, including the party's manifesto launch led by national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

