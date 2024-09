Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manohar Lal Khattar invited Congress leader Kumari Shelja to join the BJP.

Kumari Selja, the Sirsa MP, has drawn attention for her notable absence from the Congress campaign for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Adding to the intrigue, former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has invited her to join the BJP. Selja's position within the Congress remains uncertain as her lack of participation raises questions about her future in the party.

(This is developing story)