Assembly elections: Infighting in Haryana Congress, 'upset' Kumari Selja gives campaigning a miss

With the assembly elections approaching, there are various reports of infighting in Congress with Kumari Selja camp accusing of step-motherly treatment. However, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asserted that the Haryana Congress was not a divided house and would fight the October 5 state assembly elections unitedly.

What is the reason for anger?

According to sources except Bhupinder Hooda, all other leaders were ignored in ticket distribution. Kumari Selja herself wanted to contest from Uklana but the party did not give her a ticket. The party was ready to give her nephew Harsh a ticket from Uklana but the Congress leader did not agree to this. In the list of Congress candidates, out of 90, only 7 candidates are considered close to Kumari Selja, which includes four sitting MLAs and 3 new faces. Out of 90, around 78 candidates are from the Hooda faction, 7 Selja, 2 Surjewala and some candidates have been decided by the high command who are not close to any of these leaders.