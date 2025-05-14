Haryana bans drone use till May 25, public urged to stay vigilant The prohibition has been imposed across the state, except when used by the Indian armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Haryana Police, NDRF, and State Disaster Response Force.

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Sumita Misra, announced on Tuesday that the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones has been banned across the state until May 25. Haryana has been on alert recently after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan.

In a letter to all deputy commissioners, police commissioners, and superintendents of police, Misra emphasised that this preventive measure is essential for addressing potential threats and protecting sensitive areas during periods of increased security.

Exemption for Army, CRP and others

She clarified that the ban does not apply to drones operated by the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Haryana Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force.

Misra also urged all police units and local authorities to step up drone surveillance and monitoring efforts in their respective areas.

If any drone or UAV is seen or detected in transit, it must be promptly reported to the nearest police station or concerned official, and immediate and appropriate action should follow. Authorities have also been instructed to call in bomb disposal squads if there is any suspicion regarding the drone's origin, she added.

Public urged to stay vigilant

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all firing and military actions on land, air, and sea with immediate effect, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries to the brink of full-scale war.

Misra urged the public to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious flying object or drone to local police or authorities.

She added that awareness campaigns will be conducted through print and electronic media to ensure public cooperation in maintaining security during this sensitive time.

Misra also stressed that any state government department needing to use drones for official survey work during the ban period must first obtain approval from the concerned Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.

Additionally, individuals and private companies involved in drone-related activities are to be clearly informed about the order and its accompanying advisory without exception.

