Haryana conducts mock drill under 'Operation Abhyaas' across all 22 districts

In response to growing security concerns and cross-border tensions following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, Haryana conducted a large-scale civil defence mock drill on Wednesday under the banner of Operation Abhyaas, simulating real-time emergency scenarios such as air raids, fire incidents, and search-and-rescue operations.

The statewide exercise was held in coordination with the police, fire and emergency services, health departments, civic authorities, and disaster management teams, and was aimed at enhancing public awareness and citizen preparedness for wartime or crisis situations.

As part of the drill, a 10-minute blackout was enacted from 7:50 PM to 8:00 PM, during which households were instructed to switch off all lights. The blackout was initiated by air raid sirens, marking the beginning of the final leg of the simulation.

Nationwide call for preparedness

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier directed all states to conduct civil defence drills in light of “new and complex threats” following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent escalation of tensions with Pakistan. Haryana responded by expanding the drill from the originally mandated 11 districts to all 22 districts in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Sumita Misra oversaw the operation from a central control room in Panchkula. She stated that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has now directed the mock drill to be conducted annually on May 7, under the theme: “Preparation, Precaution, and No Panic.”

Gurugram among key drill locations

In Gurugram, drills were conducted at prominent sites including Ambience Mall, Salwan School (Sector 15), a government school in Sector 47, Hero MotoCorp, and Garhi Bazidpur. The simulation featured volunteers posing as injured civilians being transported on stretchers, live fire-fighting demonstrations, and citizens rushing to designated safe areas.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, who also heads the District Disaster Management Authority, said the drill was executed seamlessly. Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora and DCP Headquarters Arpit Jain were actively involved in supervising the exercise.

Public guidance and preparedness

The government released detailed public advisory protocols ahead of the blackout. Citizens were urged to:

Keep mobile phones and power banks fully charged

Stock up on essential supplies, dry food, water, and basic medicines

Use flashlights, solar or battery-operated torches, and radios

Assemble a family emergency kit

Identify a secure inner room or basement as a shelter

Practice switching off all lights and moving to shelter within 1–2 minutes

Even medical establishments, although exempt, participated voluntarily by covering their windows to simulate blackout conditions.

Statewide simulation coverage

Simulations were conducted at mini secretariats, government offices, PSUs, and public areas across cities such as Faridabad, Panchkula, Ambala, Rohtak, and more. The drill began with sirens at 4 PM and continued with various staged emergency responses across districts, culminating in the blackout at 7:50 PM.

The state government emphasised that such drills are essential for boosting resilience and ensuring that civilians are well-prepared in the event of actual hostilities or national emergencies.

