Gurugram woman mows down domestic worker with Thar, leaves body in parking after hospital declares her dead

Gurugram:

A 57-year-old domestic worker died after she was allegedly run over by a woman driving a red Mahindra Thar inside a residential society in Gurugram. The incident took place at Ansal Aralia Society in Sector 67 and has triggered serious allegations from the victim's family about what happened after the crash.

The family has alleged that instead of informing the police immediately, the woman first tried to dispose of the body. They claim she later abandoned it at the same parking area before returning to her flat. Police have detained the woman and launched an investigation.

Domestic worker run over while sleeping in parking area

The incident took place on the evening of 14 July.

The victim, identified as Guddi, was a resident of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a domestic helper in the society.

According to police, after finishing her work for the day, the 57-year-old was resting in the society's parking area and had fallen asleep there.

It is alleged that a woman living in the society arrived in a red Mahindra Thar and began reversing the vehicle without checking behind her. The SUV allegedly ran over Guddi, causing fatal injuries. She died at the spot, according to the victim's family.

Family alleges body was brought back from hospital

Guddi's family has levelled serious allegations against the accused woman over her actions after the incident.

According to the family, after realising the victim had suffered critical injuries, the woman allegedly tried to settle the matter instead of informing the authorities.

They alleged that she placed Guddi in another vehicle and took her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The family further claimed that after learning of her death, the woman returned to the society, left the body in the same parking area and then went back to her flat in an attempt to avoid legal action.

Woman detained, CCTV footage under scrutiny

Police rushed to Ansal Aralia Society after receiving information about the incident and recovered the body from the parking area.

The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have detained the woman who was driving the Thar and are questioning her.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the society to establish the sequence of events.

Police said a case has been registered against the woman under charges related to rash and negligent driving and murder, and further legal proceedings are underway.

With inputs from: Gohit Kaushik

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