India-Pakistan conflict: Haryana CM directs emergency preparedness in high-level meeting with state officials Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to strengthen emergency management systems amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, emphasising proactive coordination, rapid response, and public reassurance.

Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed officials to ensure robust emergency management systems and prevent panic during critical situations, amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. Presiding over a high-level review meeting via video conferencing with deputy commissioners (DCs), commissioners of police (CPs), superintendents of police (SPs), and administrative secretaries, Saini emphasised proactive coordination, swift responses, and public reassurance as key priorities.

Reassuring the public, Saini said the government remains fully committed to public safety and that all essential commodities, including food, medicine, fuel, and daily necessities, are available in sufficient quantities across the state. "The government is closely monitoring every situation and has taken all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted availability," he said, urging citizens to avoid hoarding and rely only on verified information.

Curbing misinformation and maintaining order

Saini directed authorities to ensure a calm atmosphere, emphasising that misinformation often leads to panic-buying and inflated prices. He instructed DCs and SPs to form district-level WhatsApp groups for emergency contacts and hold meetings with local reporters and social media channel operators to curb the spread of unverified news. "Necessary action will be taken against those spreading rumours or creating artificial shortages," Saini warned, adding that strict measures will be taken against anyone found circulating provocative content.

Leveraging citizen support and healthcare readiness

CM Saini also instructed officials to develop a dedicated portal allowing citizens to volunteer their services in crucial times, including roles such as drivers, doctors, or other skilled positions. He also ordered the mapping of all 560 government and 600 private ambulances in the state, with a strict response time of five to seven minutes. In villages with a population of 5,000 or more, ambulance services must be coordinated with local sarpanches and public representatives, he said.

Strengthening disaster response

Saini directed the immediate activation of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and called for the preparation of comprehensive medical lists for both government and private hospitals, especially in border areas. He also instructed officials to identify private doctors and retired medical professionals willing to assist in emergencies.

Special measures for high-rise buildings

The chief minister highlighted the need for special arrangements during blackouts, including keeping lifts operational in high-rise buildings to ensure the safe evacuation of senior citizens and differently-abled persons.

(With input from PTI)