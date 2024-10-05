Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal reaches polling station on horse

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB BJP MP Naveen Jindal

As polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly constituencies began, many citizens, including prominent leaders, arrived at polling booths early in the morning to exercise their right to vote. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the move by a BJP MP, who arrived at the polling booth on horseback.

The report may sound unbelievable, but it’s true. Naveen Jindal, the three-time BJP MP from Kurukshetra, arrived on a horse to his polling booth, where he cast his vote.

About Haryana Assembly Elections

Polling to elect representatives for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana began on Saturday morning amid tight security. With several prominent figures in the fray, including leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties, these Assembly elections are crucial for the Congress, which aims to thwart the BJP's bid for a third consecutive victory in the state.

Moreover, the voting, which began at 7 AM, will conclude at 6 PM. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8.

Haryana CM asserts BJP's win

Meanwhile, as Haryana went to vote, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday asserted over the BJP's confirmed win in the state while accusing the Congress of deceiving the electorate.

"The wind is in the BJP's favor, the BJP government is being formed for the third time in Haryana, and lotus will bloom in Ladwa with a big margin... No one can stop Congress from dreaming; they also dreamed in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, but they should look at their work and see how they have become an obstacle in development," the CM said.

"The people of the state are understanding the way they have insulted Dalits," he added.

