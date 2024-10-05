Deepender Hooda urges Election Commission to transfer Bhiwani SP for violating MCC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Deependeer Singh Hooda

Deepender Singh Hooda, Congress leader, on Friday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to transfer the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhiwani district with immediate effect, alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Hooda accused the Bhiwani SP of openly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate JP Dalal and acting against the Congress, thereby violating the MCC in an attempt to influence the election outcome.

Taking to X, Hooda said, "The Election Commission of India is urged to immediately transfer the Superintendent of Police, Bhiwani, out of the district for being biased against the Congress Party and openly supporting BJP candidate JP Dalal, in violation of the MCC to influence the election results."

Voting underway

Notably, voting in Haryana is slated for Saturday, with 2.03 crore voters set to cast their votes. The stage is prepared for the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections in 90 constituencies. This election is a high-octane contest between the BJP, which seeks a third consecutive term in power, and the Congress, which aims to reclaim leadership, leveraging anti-incumbency sentiments and issues such as farmer protests and wrestler demonstrations.

Elections in Haryana

Key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the pre-poll alliances of Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party (JJP-ASP). A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting across all 90 assembly constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths set up for voting. The results for the Haryana assembly elections will be declared on October 8, along with the results for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, which as held in three phases between September 18 to October 1.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Haryana Assembly Election today: From Nayab Singh Saini to Bhupinder Singh Hooda, check list of key candidates