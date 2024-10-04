Haryana Assembly Election 2024: From Nayab Singh Saini to Bhupinder Singh Hooda, key candidates in fray

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Elections 2024: Key candidates in fray

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana is gearing up for a heated electoral contest on October 5, with the BJP aiming to overcome anti-incumbency challenges to secure a third consecutive term in power. Meanwhile, Congress is looking to make a comeback after a decade-long hiatus. Key contesting parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party made last-ditch efforts to woo voters by holding rallies and roadshows.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal, the polling for all the 90 constituencies in Haryana will take place on Friday from 7 am to 6 pm with more than two crore voters, including 8,821 centurions, eligible to exercise their franchise.

A total of 2,03,54,350 (2.03 crore) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. There are 8,821 voters above 100 years of age in Haryana. Of the total eligible voters, 1,07,75,957 (1.07 crore) are men, 95,77,926 (95.77 lakh) women, and 467 transgender voters. Among them, 5,24,514 (5.24 lakh) voters are aged 18-19 and 2,31,093 (2.31 lakh) 85 or older while 1,49,142 (1.49 lakh) are persons with disabilities. 20,629 polling booths had been established for the October 5 elections.

What was key focus of parties during campaigning?

The BJP focused its election campaign on the works and performance of the "double-engine" government, while it targeted Congress on the reservation, corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics. Issues related to women, youth, farmers and the poor formed the core of the respective poll manifestos of the two main contesting parties.

Wooing voters with promises, the Congress announced seven guarantees, including the promises of a legal guarantee for MSP, a caste survey, and Rs 2,000 per month to women, if voted to power. On the other hand, the BJP promised monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for the youth and guaranteed government job for 'Agniveers' hailing from the state.

Key candidates in fray

S.No Key candidate Constituency Party Others in fray 1. Nayab Singh Saini Ladwa BJP Mewa Singh (Congress), Sapna Bharsami (INLD), Joga Singh Umri (AAP) and Vinod Kumar Sharma (JJP) 2. Bhupinder Singh Hooda Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi Congress Manju (BJP), Praveen (AAP), Sushila Devi (JJP) and Krishan (INLD) 3. Abhay Singh Chautala Ellenabad INLD Amir Chand Talwara (BJP), Bharat Singh Beniwal (Congress), Manish Arora (AAP) and Anjani Ladha (JJP) 4. Dushyant Chautala Uchana Kalan JJP Devendra Chatar Bhuj Attri (BJP), Brijendra Singh (Congress), Pawan Fauji (AAP) and Vinod Pal Singh Dulganch (INLD) 5. Anil Vij Ambala Cantt BJP Parvinder Pal Pari (Congress), Raj Kaul Gill (AAP), Avtar Singh (JJP), Onkar Singh (INLD), and Chitra Sarwara (IND) 6. OP Dhankar Badli BJP Kuldeep Vats (Congres), Harpal Singh (AAP) and Krishan Kumar (JJP) 7. Vinesh Phogat Julana Congress Yogesh Kumar (BJP), Kavita Rani (AAP), Amrjeet Dhanda (JJP) and Surender Lather (INLD) 8. Arjun Chautala Rania INLD Ranjit Chautala (IND), Sheeshpal Kamboj (BJP), Harpinder Singh (AAP) and Sarv Mitter (Congress) 9. Aditya Surjewala Kaithal Congress Leela Ram (BJP), Anil Tanwer (BSP) and Satbir Singh Goyat (AAP) 10 Savitri Jindal Hisar Independent Kamal Gupta (BJP), Ravinder Ravi Ahuja (JJP), Shyam Lal (INLD) and Sanjay Satrodia (AAP) 11. Anurag Dhanda Kalayat AAP Kamlesh Dhanda (BJP), Vikas Saharan (Congress), Pritam Kolekhan (JJP) and Rampal Majra (INLD) 12. Arti Singh Rao Ateli BJP Anita Yadav (Congress), Suneel Rao (AAP), Attar Lal (BSP) and Aayushi Abhimanyu Rao (JJP)

Haryana 2019 Assembly Poll Results

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats. The BJP formed the government with the support of JJP while most Independents had also extended support to it then. However, JJP's post-poll tie-up with the BJP ended after the saffron party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister in March.

Total Seats: 90