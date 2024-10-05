Haryana Assembly Election Voter Slip: A step-by-step guide to download it

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

As Haryana is set to cast its vote to elect representatives for the 90-member assembly constituency today (October 5), here’s a quick guide on how to download your voter slip online if you haven't received it yet. The voter slip is crucial for both first-time and regular voters, as it helps locate your name on the electoral roll and find your polling booth.

What is a Voter Slip?

A voter slip is an essential document that voters need to carry on polling day. It contains key details, including the voter's name, address, locality, and polling booth information. Upon arriving at the designated polling booth, voters must submit the slip to the polling officer, who will verify the details against the marked copy of the electoral roll. Voters are also advised to carry valid identity proof for verification.

Additionally, the voter slip, also known as the unofficial identity slip, is usually delivered to your residence or can be obtained at the polling booth. Alternatively, you can download it online.

Haryana Voter Slip 2024: How to Download?

You can download your voter slip by visiting the official Voters' Services Portal:

On the homepage, click on the 'Search on Electoral Roll' tab.

Choose from the three options: 'Search by Details,' 'Search by EPIC,' or 'Search by Mobile.'

Fill in the required details and pass the captcha verification, then click "Search."

Your voter details will appear on the screen.

Click on "Print Voter Information" to download your voter slip.

Alternatively, one can also download the voter slip via the 'Voter Helpline App' on your mobile.