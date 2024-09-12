Haryana poll: Congress releases new list of candidates, fields Parimal Pari against Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Congress released its fourth list of five candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections on Thursday. The party has pitted Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij.

The party has fielded former Haryana Youth Congress chief Sachin Kundu from the Panipat Rural seat and state youth wing's spokesperson Rohit Nagar from Tigaon. The Congress named Satbir Dublain for the Narwana (SC) reserved seat and Sarva Mitra Kamboj for Rania.

It is pertinent to mention that today is the last day for the filing of nominations.

Congress fields Randeep Surjewala's son from Kaithal

The fourth list came just a few hours after the Congress declared its third list of 40 candidates, fielding party MP Randeep Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala from Kaithal. Moreover, the grand old party has given tickets to Chander Mohan from Panchkula, Ch Nirmal Singh from Ambala and Varinder Kumar Shah from Panipat City.

The Congress on Friday declared 32 candidates for the polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana. The party had first released a list of 31 candidates and a little later, in a statement, said the CEC had approved the candidature of Balbir Singh from the Israna (reserved for the Scheduled Castes) constituency. Singh is the incumbent MLA from Israna.

Notably, the Congress has not named candidates for four seats, fuelling speculation over the possibility of a last-minute tie-up on those seats.

The Congress was also engaged in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana polls, with hard bargaining going on from both sides. However, the talks hit a deadlock and the AAP has released multiple lists since then. Some Congress leaders have expressed reservations over a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 31 revised the polling day for Haryana Assembly Elections from October 1 to October 5, this year as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assemblies from October 4 to October 8. The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar as per the ECI.

