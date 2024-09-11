Congress releases list of 40 candidates for Haryana elections, fields Randeep Surjewala's son from Kaithal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

The Congress on Wednesday released a fresh list of 40 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana. The list comprises some prominent names including, Aditya, the son of Randeep Surjewala. Aditya has been given a ticket from Kaithal. Moreover, the grand old party has given tickets to Chander Mohan from Panchkula, Ch Nirmal Singh from Ambala and Varinder Kumar Shah from Panipat City.

Here is the list of some prominent candidates:

Panchkula: Chander Mohan

Ambala city: Ch. Nirmal Singh

Mulana (SC): Smt. Pooja Chaudhary

Jagadhri: Akram Khan

Yamunanagar: Raman Tyagi

Pehowa: Mandeep Singh Chatha

Guhla (SC): Devinder Hans

Kalayat: Vikas Saharan

Kaithal: Aditya Surjewala

Pundri: Sultan Singh Jadola

Indri: Rakesh Kumar Kamboj

Karnal: Smt. Sumita Virk

Gharaunda: Virender Singh Rathore

Panipat City: Varinder Kumar Shah

Rai: Jai: Bhagwan Antil

Jind: Mahabir Gupta

Fatehabad: Balwan Singh Daulatpuria

Ratia: Jarnail Singh

Sirsa: Gokul Setia

Ellenabad: Bharat Singh Beniwal

Adampur: Chander Parkash

Hansi: Rahul Makkar

Barwala: Ram Niwas Ghorela

Hisar: Ram Niwas Rara

Congress holds nine seats for last-minute alliance

The Congress has not declared candidates for nine seats, feeling speculation over a last-minute tie-up with AAP and other small outfits. Thursday is the last day of filing of nominations. Besides Surjewala, the third list includes Chander Mohan from Panchkula, Nirmal Singh from Ambala City, Akram Khan from Jagadhri, Balwan Singh Daulatpuri from Fatehabad, Ram Niwas Rara from Hisar, Pradeep Narwal from Bawani Khera (SC) and Mohammad Israil from Hathin.

The Congress on Friday declared 32 candidates for the polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana. The party had first released a list of 31 candidates and a little later, in a statement, said the CEC had approved the candidature of Balbir Singh from the Israna (reserved for the Scheduled Castes) constituency. Singh is the incumbent MLA from Israna.

The party declared nine candidates on Sunday. It has renominated all its 28 MLAs. Besides Hooda, Bhan, and Phogat, the Congress has also fielded Mewa Singh from Ladwa to take on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The Congress was also engaged in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana polls, with hard bargaining going on from both sides.

However, the talks hit a deadlock and the AAP has released multiple lists since then. Some Congress leaders have expressed reservations over a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

