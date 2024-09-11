Haryana assembly elections: 'People still see me as CM candidate,' says BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Minister of State and BJP candidate from Gurugram constituency Rao Inderjit Singh during a rally for the Lok Sabha elections, in Gurugram.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh stated on Monday that the people of Haryana still see him as a chief ministerial candidate. Speaking to reporters ahead of the nomination of Kosli MLA Laxman Yadav from Rewari, Singh emphasised the importance of South Haryana in ensuring Manohar Lal Khattar's success as CM in the past two elections.

Importance of South Haryana

Singh pointed out that Khattar wouldn’t have become the Chief Minister without the support of South Haryana in the last two assembly elections. He also mentioned his stronghold in the 11 Ahirwal-dominated seats in the region. Singh's daughter, Arti Rao, will be making her electoral debut from the Ateli assembly seat in Mahendergarh this year.

Union leadership’s CM choice

When asked about the BJP’s CM candidate for Haryana, Singh noted that while people still want him as CM, the party has projected Nayab Singh Saini as the next CM. "If BJP secures a third term, all leaders will follow the senior leadership’s decision," he remarked.

Rebel candidates and party unity

Addressing the issue of BJP rebels running as Independent candidates, Singh expressed that everyone has the right to contest. He added that the party should investigate how these individuals were brought into the fold, especially if they were likely to rebel over not receiving tickets.

Other key nominations

In other developments, former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal filed her nomination for Ratia in the presence of CM Nayab Singh Saini, while Bhavya Bishnoi also submitted his nomination for Adampur.