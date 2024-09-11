Vinesh Phogat files nomination from Julana constituency: 'Will work hard for welfare of people'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat during election rally in Haryana.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday filed nomination from Haryana's Julana Assembly Constituency and said she will work for the welfare of the people in his constituency. After filing nomination, she said, "It is a matter of good fortune for me that I am entering politics. We are working hard for the welfare of every section. I am grateful for the love the people of Jualana are giving me..."

While campaigning in her constituency, Vinesh Phogat on Sunday said she expects to win each battle with the blessings of people as kicked off her campaign for the upcoming assembly election. Phogat (30) has been fielded from the Julana assembly segment for the upcoming assembly poll.

Haryana Assembly Election details

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes for the elections to the 90-member assembly will take place on October 8.

Phogat was accorded a warm welcome when she reached Julana as her supporters, including elderly people and women and members of various 'Khaps', greeted her with garlands and gave their blessings.

Congress releases list of 32 candidates

The Congress had on Friday released its first list of 32 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, naming her among the party candidates.

Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against then WFI chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, entered the political arena on Friday by joining the Congress.

Vinesh Phogat said party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had supported them when they were holding a protest in Delhi.

"At that stage we felt that we were lacking courage and also felt that we should leave the country. We were feeling insulted. But Priyanka ji told me not to lose courage and asked us to answer through wrestling," she said.