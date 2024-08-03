Haryana prepares for upcoming assembly elections with over 20,000 polling stations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal announced on Saturday that there will be a total of 20,629 polling booths for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, scheduled later this year. A preliminary voter list has been published at all designated locations as of August 2, following the Election Commission's voter list revision program. Agarwal urged political party representatives to review the list and report any errors to the election registration officer by August 16. He held a meeting with representatives of all recognised political parties to discuss the second revision of the voter list.

Electronic voting machines and booth level officers

First-level checking of electronic voting machines is being conducted by engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited across all 22 districts. Political party representatives can attend these checks by coordinating with their district office in charge. Special dates—August 3, 4, 10, and 11—have been set for the preparation of the revised voter list, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) present at polling stations to assist in voter registration.

Engagement with political parties

Agarwal appealed to political parties to appoint their booth level agents to work with BLOs on the specified dates. All recognised political parties are entitled to two copies of the voter list—one printed and one digital. Party representatives are encouraged to collect the draft voter list from the district election officer or registration officer.

Finalisation of voter list

The draft voter list for all 90 assembly constituencies has been published, with claims and objections to be resolved by August 26. The final voter list will be published on August 27, and only those listed will be eligible to vote. The first-level checking of electronic voting machines is underway, and special dates have been set for voter list revisions. The final voter list will be published on August 27.

Also read | Haryana: Violent clash erupts between two groups of 'Kanwariya' in Gurugram