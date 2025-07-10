Gurugram waterlogged after 133 mm rain: WFH advisory issued for private offices amid traffic concerns Heavy rain since Wednesday has led to severe waterlogging across Gurugram, causing major traffic jams in the city. The city recorded 133mm of rainfall.

Gurugram:

Heavy rainfall of 133 mm in 12 hours led to severe waterlogging in Gurugram, disrupting normal life on Thursday. As a result, the Gurugram District Administration issued an advisory for private offices and institutes, urging them to allow employees to work from home to help reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

In an advisory issued by the District Administration Gurugram, it said, "In the last 12 hours (7 pm, 09.07.2025 to 7 am 10.07.2025) 133mm rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram city, including an 'extremely intense spell' of 103mm between 07.30 pm - 9.00 pm on 09.07.2025. The IMD, in its forecast, has issued an orange alert.

"In view of the above situation, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employee to Work From Home on 10.07.2025 so that traffic congestion can be avoided."

Rainfall in different areas of Gurugram from 8 am on July 9 to 8 am on July 10

Gurugram: 133 mm

Kadipur: 119 mm

Harsaru: 119 mm

Wazirabad: 122 mm

Badshahpur: 48 mm

Sohna: 18 mm

Manesar: 55 mm

Pataudi: 33 mm

Farukh Nagar: 67 mm

